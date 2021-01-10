New York

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren Seeks 3rd Term Despite Fraud Charges

Warren was indicted last October on charges she broke campaign finance rules and committed fraud during her 2017 reelection campaign

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren
Getty Images

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren announced her reelection campaign in a video that touts her record leading the western New York city of more than 200,000 without addressing the campaign finance charges she faces or calls for her resignation over the suffocation death of Daniel Prude.

“Together we have made tremendous progress,” the 43-year-old Democrat says in the video posted Saturday on Facebook. Warren says the coronavirus pandemic hit the city “but it didn’t knock us out.”

“We must recognize that we rose up to meet every challenge,” she says in the video.

News

vaccine rollout 3 hours ago

NYC Opens 5 Vaccination Sites as State Rollout Ramps Up

Pennsylvania 3 hours ago

Toomey Is 2nd GOP Senator to Urge Trump to Quit

Warren, who is seeking a third term, was indicted last October on charges she broke campaign finance rules and committed fraud during her 2017 reelection campaign. She has maintained her innocence.

The campaign video shows a makeshift memorial to Prude, who died on March 30, 2020, a week after police officers who found him running naked through the street put a hood over his head and then held him down until he stopped breathing. Warren has said she only became aware that Prude’s death involved the use of force on Aug. 4 when video of the fatal encounter was released. But critics have alleged a coverup and called for her to resign.

Warren is Rochester’s first female and second Black mayor.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New YorkCrime and CourtsRochesterLovely Warren
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Money Report w/CNBC Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us