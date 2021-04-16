Robbers Hit NYC Pharmacies, Make Off With Over $70K in Drugs, Cash: Police

A team of robbers behind break-ins at six different pharmacies, as well as a bodega and check cashing business, across the city are wanted by police for taking prescription drugs and cash valued at more than $70,000.

Police in New York City say anywhere from two to four individuals smashed front windows and doors to gain entry to the businesses for nearly a month, starting back on March 15. Their most recent break-in, police say, occurred just days ago on April 13.

The businesses targeted by the group are sprawled out among neighborhoods in Brooklyn and Queens: South Slope, Bay Ridge, Williamsburg, Astoria, and Jackson Heights. The group's first target was not a success, however. According to police, the group failed to remove an ATM from a Payomatic in South Slope they allegedly broke in to steal.

The next three targets were pharmacies in both boroughs, each hit by a team of four unidentified individuals. The robbers were able to steal prescription pills valued at $30,000 from the EZ RX Pharmacy in Bay Ridge, the same night as the Payomatic hit.

Police say their second pharmacy break-in, at Health Quest RX Pharmacy in Astoria, was a bust. After the group came up empty in Astoria, they headed back to Brooklyn, to Corner Pharmacy in Williamsburg where they stole an unknown amount of drugs, police say.

The same night as the Williamsburg robbery, March 26, police say the group struck Haideri Pann & Cigarette in Jackson Heights. The group is accused of smashing the bodega's front door and stealing an ATM with $5,000 inside.

All of the robberies took place overnight, including their next robbery at Organic Pharmacy in Astoria. This time three individuals broke a front window with rocks and made off with pills valued at $27,000, authorities say.

Police say the group returned to Corner Pharmacy on April 12, more than two weeks after they first robbed the pharmacy, and got away with another stash of pills. The next day the group allegedly made their last break-in at Strand Pharmacy in Williamsburg where they stole an estimated $10,000 in pills and $2,000 in cash.

In total, police say the robbery ring stole cash and prescription pills valued at $74,000.

On Friday, the NYPD released security images and details of the eight robberies in hopes of tracking down any of the unidentified suspects connected to the break-ins.