Rite Aid closing NY, NJ, CT locations after store declares bankruptcy: See full list

What to Know Rite Aid plans to plans to close about 7% of its stores initially, as the drugstore chain makes its way through its Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.

The company submitted a list of 154 stores in a court filing that are set to close, though added that it may close additional stores as well

More than 30 locations in New York and New Jersey are set to close, according to court documents

Rite Aid plans to plans to close about 7% of its stores initially, as the drugstore chain makes its way through its Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.

The company submitted a list of 154 stores in a court filing. Most of the chain’s stores are on the East and West Coasts, and the list reflects that. Several locations in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California and Washington made the list. The company also plans to close some stores in Michigan and Ohio as well.

Rite Aid said in a recent Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it has more than 2,200 locations in 17 states.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

That filing also noted that the company lost about $1.3 billion in the first half of its fiscal year. That’s more than double the $441 million it lost in the same period during the previous fiscal year.

Rite Aid said in its Tuesday bankruptcy court filing that it also may close additional stores.

The company said earlier this week that going through its voluntary Chapter 11 process will help significantly cut the company’s debt and resolve litigation “in an equitable manner.” The Philadelphia company has struggled financially for years and also faces financial risk from lawsuits over opioid prescriptions like its bigger rivals, CVS and Walgreens.

Here's a full list of Rite Aid locations in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut that will be closed, according to court documents:

New York

Address City/Town ZIP Code 2981 Ocean Avenue Brooklyn 11235 3199 Long Beach Road Oceanside 11572 198 West Merrick Road Valley Stream 11580 836 Sunrise Highway Bellmore 11710 901 Merrick Road Copiague 11726 577 Larkfield Road East Northport 11731 695 East Jericho Turnpike Huntington Station 11746 700-43 Patchogue-Yaphank Road Medford 11763 273 Pine Hollow Road Oyster Bay 11771 397 Sunrise Highway West Patchogue 11772 593 Old Town Road Port Jefferson Station 11776 65 Route 111 Smithtown 11787 2453 Elmwood Avenue Kenmore 14217 1567 penfield Road Rochester 14625 2 Whitney Avenue Floral Park 11001 2887 Harlem Road Cheektowaga 14225 2002 Avenue U Brooklyn 11229 71-18 Kissena Boulevard Flushing 11367 3131 Hempstead Turnpike Levittown 11756

New Jersey

Address City/Town ZIP Code 210 Bridgeton Pike Mantua 08051 108 Swedesboro Road, Suite 20 Mullica Hill 08062 2370 Route 33 Robbinsville 08691 1726 Route 37 Toms River 08753 86 B Lacey Road Whiting 08759 1636 Route 38, Suite 49 Lumberton 08048 4057 Asbury Avenue, Suite 8 Tinton Falls 07753 773 Hamilton Street Somerset 08873 431 Haledon Avenue Haledon 07508 35 Mill Road Irvington 07111 1434 S Black Horse Pike Williamstown 08094 3 Marshall Hill Road West Milford 07480

Connecticut

Only one of the pharmacy's Connecticut locations is set to close, located at 289 Greenwood Avenue in Bethel.