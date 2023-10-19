Rite Aid

Rite Aid closing NY, NJ, CT locations after store declares bankruptcy: See full list

The company submitted a list of 154 stores in a court filing that are set to close, though added that it may close additional stores as well

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • Rite Aid plans to plans to close about 7% of its stores initially, as the drugstore chain makes its way through its Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.
  • The company submitted a list of 154 stores in a court filing that are set to close, though added that it may close additional stores as well
  • More than 30 locations in New York and New Jersey are set to close, according to court documents

Rite Aid plans to plans to close about 7% of its stores initially, as the drugstore chain makes its way through its Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.

The company submitted a list of 154 stores in a court filing. Most of the chain’s stores are on the East and West Coasts, and the list reflects that. Several locations in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California and Washington made the list. The company also plans to close some stores in Michigan and Ohio as well.

Rite Aid said in a recent Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it has more than 2,200 locations in 17 states.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

news Oct 18

Rite Aid lost more than $1 billion in months before bankruptcy filing

news Oct 15

Rite Aid files for bankruptcy amid slowing sales, opioid litigation

That filing also noted that the company lost about $1.3 billion in the first half of its fiscal year. That’s more than double the $441 million it lost in the same period during the previous fiscal year.

Rite Aid said in its Tuesday bankruptcy court filing that it also may close additional stores.

The company said earlier this week that going through its voluntary Chapter 11 process will help significantly cut the company’s debt and resolve litigation “in an equitable manner.” The Philadelphia company has struggled financially for years and also faces financial risk from lawsuits over opioid prescriptions like its bigger rivals, CVS and Walgreens.

Here's a full list of Rite Aid locations in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut that will be closed, according to court documents:

New York

AddressCity/TownZIP Code
2981 Ocean AvenueBrooklyn11235
3199 Long Beach RoadOceanside11572
198 West Merrick RoadValley Stream11580
836 Sunrise HighwayBellmore11710
901 Merrick RoadCopiague11726
577 Larkfield RoadEast Northport11731
695 East Jericho TurnpikeHuntington Station11746
700-43 Patchogue-Yaphank Road Medford11763
273 Pine Hollow RoadOyster Bay11771
397 Sunrise Highway West Patchogue11772
593 Old Town RoadPort Jefferson Station11776
65 Route 111Smithtown11787
2453 Elmwood AvenueKenmore14217
1567 penfield Road Rochester14625
2 Whitney AvenueFloral Park11001
2887 Harlem RoadCheektowaga14225
2002 Avenue UBrooklyn11229
71-18 Kissena BoulevardFlushing11367
3131 Hempstead TurnpikeLevittown11756

    New Jersey

    AddressCity/TownZIP Code
    210 Bridgeton PikeMantua08051
    108 Swedesboro Road, Suite 20Mullica Hill08062
    2370 Route 33 Robbinsville08691
    1726 Route 37Toms River08753
    86 B Lacey RoadWhiting08759
    1636 Route 38, Suite 49Lumberton08048
    4057 Asbury Avenue, Suite 8Tinton Falls07753
    773 Hamilton StreetSomerset08873
    431 Haledon AvenueHaledon07508
    35 Mill RoadIrvington07111
    1434 S Black Horse PikeWilliamstown08094
    3 Marshall Hill RoadWest Milford07480

    Connecticut

    Only one of the pharmacy's Connecticut locations is set to close, located at 289 Greenwood Avenue in Bethel.

    Copyright AP - Associated Press

    This article tagged under:

    Rite Aidretailbankruptcy
    Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
    Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
    Contact Us