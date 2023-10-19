Rite Aid closing NY, NJ, CT locations after store declares bankruptcy: See full list

What to Know
- Rite Aid plans to plans to close about 7% of its stores initially, as the drugstore chain makes its way through its Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.
- The company submitted a list of 154 stores in a court filing that are set to close, though added that it may close additional stores as well
- More than 30 locations in New York and New Jersey are set to close, according to court documents
Rite Aid plans to plans to close about 7% of its stores initially, as the drugstore chain makes its way through its Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.
The company submitted a list of 154 stores in a court filing. Most of the chain’s stores are on the East and West Coasts, and the list reflects that. Several locations in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California and Washington made the list. The company also plans to close some stores in Michigan and Ohio as well.
Rite Aid said in a recent Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it has more than 2,200 locations in 17 states.
Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
That filing also noted that the company lost about $1.3 billion in the first half of its fiscal year. That’s more than double the $441 million it lost in the same period during the previous fiscal year.
Rite Aid said in its Tuesday bankruptcy court filing that it also may close additional stores.
The company said earlier this week that going through its voluntary Chapter 11 process will help significantly cut the company’s debt and resolve litigation “in an equitable manner.” The Philadelphia company has struggled financially for years and also faces financial risk from lawsuits over opioid prescriptions like its bigger rivals, CVS and Walgreens.
Here's a full list of Rite Aid locations in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut that will be closed, according to court documents:
New York
|Address
|City/Town
|ZIP Code
|2981 Ocean Avenue
|Brooklyn
|11235
|3199 Long Beach Road
|Oceanside
|11572
|198 West Merrick Road
|Valley Stream
|11580
|836 Sunrise Highway
|Bellmore
|11710
|901 Merrick Road
|Copiague
|11726
|577 Larkfield Road
|East Northport
|11731
|695 East Jericho Turnpike
|Huntington Station
|11746
|700-43 Patchogue-Yaphank Road
|Medford
|11763
|273 Pine Hollow Road
|Oyster Bay
|11771
|397 Sunrise Highway
|West Patchogue
|11772
|593 Old Town Road
|Port Jefferson Station
|11776
|65 Route 111
|Smithtown
|11787
|2453 Elmwood Avenue
|Kenmore
|14217
|1567 penfield Road
|Rochester
|14625
|2 Whitney Avenue
|Floral Park
|11001
|2887 Harlem Road
|Cheektowaga
|14225
|2002 Avenue U
|Brooklyn
|11229
|71-18 Kissena Boulevard
|Flushing
|11367
|3131 Hempstead Turnpike
|Levittown
|11756
New Jersey
|Address
|City/Town
|ZIP Code
|210 Bridgeton Pike
|Mantua
|08051
|108 Swedesboro Road, Suite 20
|Mullica Hill
|08062
|2370 Route 33
|Robbinsville
|08691
|1726 Route 37
|Toms River
|08753
|86 B Lacey Road
|Whiting
|08759
|1636 Route 38, Suite 49
|Lumberton
|08048
|4057 Asbury Avenue, Suite 8
|Tinton Falls
|07753
|773 Hamilton Street
|Somerset
|08873
|431 Haledon Avenue
|Haledon
|07508
|35 Mill Road
|Irvington
|07111
|1434 S Black Horse Pike
|Williamstown
|08094
|3 Marshall Hill Road
|West Milford
|07480
Connecticut
Only one of the pharmacy's Connecticut locations is set to close, located at 289 Greenwood Avenue in Bethel.