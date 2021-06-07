Retired NYPD Officer Critically Wounded After Shot in Chest on Brooklyn Sidewalk: Police Sources

A retired NYPD officer is clinging to life after getting shot in the chest following an altercation in Brooklyn, police sources told NBC New York.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. Monday, following a dispute inside Korner Pizza on the corner of Church Avenue and East Third Street in Kensington, a senior NYPD official with direct knowledge of the investigation said.

The confrontation spilled out onto the sidewalk across the street, in front of an abandoned drug store, according to the senior NYPD official. It is unclear what happened next, but the retired NYPD officer was left shot in the chest, while another person shot in the arm.

Both men were rushed to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. The retired officer was listed in critical condition, while the other man — who could be a corrections officer, according to police — was not likely to die from his injuries. A senior NYPD official with direct knowledge of the investigation said there was a third person involved in the shooting, but that person is not in police custody.

The gun used in the shooting belongs to the retired officer, according to the senior police official.