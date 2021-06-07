Kensington

Retired NYPD Officer Critically Wounded After Shot in Chest on Brooklyn Sidewalk: Police Sources

By Myles Miller

Officer on stretcher being transported to hospital

A retired NYPD officer is clinging to life after getting shot in the chest following an altercation in Brooklyn, police sources told NBC New York.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. Monday, following a dispute inside Korner Pizza on the corner of Church Avenue and East Third Street in Kensington, a senior NYPD official with direct knowledge of the investigation said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The confrontation spilled out onto the sidewalk across the street, in front of an abandoned drug store, according to the senior NYPD official. It is unclear what happened next, but the retired NYPD officer was left shot in the chest, while another person shot in the arm.

News

Brooklyn 7 hours ago

MTA Bus Slams Into 3-Story Building in Brooklyn; 16 Hurt

I-Team 3 hours ago

Exclusive: How Music Became the Central Park Bombing Survivor's Medicine

Both men were rushed to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. The retired officer was listed in critical condition, while the other man — who could be a corrections officer, according to police — was not likely to die from his injuries. A senior NYPD official with direct knowledge of the investigation said there was a third person involved in the shooting, but that person is not in police custody.

The gun used in the shooting belongs to the retired officer, according to the senior police official.

This article tagged under:

KensingtonNYPDBrooklyn
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us