Raging Fire Breaks Out at NYC Supermarket, Shoppers and Workers Rush to Escape: FDNY

Huge flames from inside a Bronx supermarket sent smoke billowing into the air, as the fire erupted when the busy store was filled with shoppers and workers.

The blaze broke out at a C-Town Supermarket on University Avenue in the Morris Heights neighborhood round 5:30 p.m., fire officials said, and quickly grew to 5-alarms. An employee said the grocery market was busy at the time when he noticed sparks and smoke coming from the ceiling, near some cables.

The shoppers and workers were able to run out of the store safely, the employee told NBC New York. The FDNY later said four people were injured, one civilian with minor injuries and and three firefighters.

Two people who live in the building next door said they heard a loud explosion and ran out from the home.

Approximately 200 firefighters were at the scene, trying to put out the flames which were doused by 9 p.m. Crews were expected to stay throughout the night to put out any potential hot spots.

The biggest concern quickly became preventing the fire from spreading, with an Exxon gas station located next to the grocery store. Firefighters were able to subdue the flames to prevent them from getting to the gas station as well as a tire shop, the FDNY said.

It was not immediately clear what may have sparked the fire. An investigation is underway.