Queens

Queens NYPD Precinct Commander Dies From Suicide

By Checkey Beckford

1126243474
Getty Images

An NYPD commander died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Monday evening, according to department sources.

A senior law enforcement source said the commanding officer of the 107th precinct in Queens shot himself inside a department vehicle at Booth Memorial Avenue and 164th Street near Kissena Park. Video from the scene showed a large police presence, including an NYPD helicopter, in the area.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to an NYPD Official with knowledge of the incident, the 21-year veteran of the department called a colleague at the precinct and said he was having thoughts of suicide. By the time officers were able to locate where he was, it was too late.

News

Queens 4 hours ago

Family ‘Traumatized' After NYPD Storms Queens Home in No-Knock Raid Seen on Camera

COVID-19 16 hours ago

NJ Sets Date for Universal Vaccine Eligibility; NY Lifts Curfew for Gyms, Movies

The deputy inspector's suicide comes after a difficult time for the department. Over the past two years, there have been a number of officers who have died by suicide — 10 in 2019 alone. The crisis prompted the NYPD to push mental heal resources and outreach to the entire uniformed and civilian force

The department has not offered an update on the success of the outreach, or if there has been an increase in officers seeking mental health services.

This article tagged under:

QueensNYPDsuicide
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us