Queens mom found dead inside home on same street son's body was dumped in garbage bag

Police say the gruesome discoveries of a Queens man and his mother, both found dead, was the result of a close relative also living at the same address where the woman was left.

First, detectives found the man's body inside a garbage bag on 104th Street in Corona around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Then, some 12 hours later, police uncovered the 58-year-old woman's body down the street inside the family home.

The son, later identified as 31-year-old Kyle Danielson, was dragged out of the house and dumped several homes away, investigators believe. The person believed to be behind moving the man is his brother, Roscoe Danielson, top officials revealed.

The 40-year-old other brother was arrested on half a dozen charges including weapon possession, concealment of a corpse, and tampering with evidence.

"We've obtained search warrants based on video surveillance that we have him removing that body from that house," Joseph Kenny, assistant chief at the Detective Bureau, said Thursday.

The NYPD has said a 9-1-1 call led officers to where Danielson's body was left, wrapped up in a sheet and garbage bag.

One man said he called police because he saw blood near the bag and when he touched it with his leg, he suspected the worse.

"The body was here and the smell was so strong, the body had been here for a while," another neighbor said.

Police said the younger son had a puncture wound to his back. The city's medical examiner will determine the cause of death for the man and his mother.

"It's insane this neighborhood was never like this before, now all of a sudden a body back-to-back. It's scary," neighbor Kelly Constantakis said.