Queens hit-and-run driver ditches car after slamming moped, sending rider flying

A moped rider suffered severe head trauma and was fighting for his life Saturday night after a violent hit-and-run crash sent him flying into a Queens store.

Police said the crash happened around 6 p.m. in Astoria, at the intersection of 29th Street and Broadway.

Surveillance video shows the 26-year-old moped rider flying straight into the grocery stand and ending up in the doorway. Pieces of the hit-and-run driver's car scattered all over the intersection, including the car's New Jersey license plate.

"It was crazy, it was something I never seen before," one witness said.

Sparks fly in the video from the moped as it strikes the ground and is sent flying across the road from the force of the crash.

The moped driver ends up in the doorway of the grocery store. People nearby rushed to help the 26-year-old, who police said suffered severe head trauma.

Police said the hit-and-run driver was behind the wheel of a Volkswagen Atlas, which the suspect eventually dumped before running away on foot.

Bystanders who witnessed the horrific crash say it was unlike anything they had ever seen before.

"It just seems like people that are driving don't really take into account, they don't realize that there are bikers that could be right next to them and they're making a left," said Adam Hurowitz.

Police said the hit-and-run driver's car was found nearby but no one was inside.