5 students and security guard slashed in lunchtime brawl at Queens high school: Sources

A fight inside a Queens high school cafeteria around lunchtime led to five teenage students and a security guard getting slashed, with several people taken into custody, according to police.

A man who was doing maintenance work at New Dawn Charter School on 161st Street in Jamaica said there was a large and wild brawl between students in the lunchroom just before 1 p.m. A 59-year-old security guard eventually stepped in to break it up, and got cut on his right arm.

Five people were taken into custody, according to a law enforcement source.

Each of the students involved is between 16 and 18 years old, police said. The students who were cut, as well as the security guard, were taken to nearby hospitals with minor injuries, according to police. All are expected to recover.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the fight. Detectives and youth response team officers were seen at the school in the aftermath, with their investigation still in its early stages.