Rutgers

Python removed from dorm room at Rutgers University: Police

By NBC New York Staff

Rutgers University Police Department/Facebook

When thinking of a possible pet for a dorm room, a fish comes to mind first. A snake does not.

Police were called to a Rutgers University dorm Monday after getting a call about a python in a room at Voorhees Residence Hall.

The responding officer, Rebecca Phillips, found and removed the baby python, the Rutgers University Police Department said in a post on Facebook. The snake was turned over to New Brunswick Animal Control shortly after.

It wasn't immediately clear how long the snake, which appeared to be a couple feet long, had been kept in the dorm room, or what condition it was in. Campus police said that students must get approval to live in university housing with support animals, and unwanted animals should not be released inside, police said.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

RutgersNew JerseyanimalsRutgers University
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us