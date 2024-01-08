Residual delays after earlier NYC pro-Palestinian protests blocked travel around bridges, tunnels

The NYPD said earlier pro-Palestinian protests at bridges and tunnels around New York City are over, but drivers could face residual delays.

Protest activity occurred at the Holland Tunnel and the Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Williamsburg bridges.

Police advised drivers to find alternate routes.

In addition, protestors were demonstrating in the Wall Street area on Monday morning.

The city was warning of protest activity in the area of Broadway and Wall Street.

The MTA said M9, M22, M55, and M103 buses were delayed because of protest activity in Lower Manhattan.