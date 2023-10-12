real estate

Private island home in Long Island Sound previously listed for $13M up for auction

By NBC New York Staff

William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty

Fences may make great neighbors, but know what could be even better? Water, and lots of it.

A self-sustaining private island just an hour from New York City is up for auction. The five-acre Columbia Island, located in the Long Island Sound, is about a five-minute boat ride from New Rochelle in Westchester County.

On the island is a four-bedroom, two-bath self-sustaining house with solar rooftop panels for electricity, and a water filtrations system. A concrete seawall protects the island when storms pass through.

The no-reserve digital auction for the home ends Oct. 18, with the highest bidder winning the home.

So how much might you have to bid in order to claim the seaworthy abode? For perspective, the island home was once on the market for $13 million.

Check out photos of the property below:

real estateWestchester County
