Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to receive additional NYPD security for future NYC visits: memo

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be receiving additional security from the NYPD on future visits to New York City following a security incident in May 2023, according to a department letter originally written in September.

The letter, obtained by NBC New York, said after an investigation of the May 16, 2023 incident, the NYPD determined the paparazzi acted in a "reckless" manner, though no charges have been filed.

In a statement to NBC News back in May, the couple's spokesperson said the "relentless pursuit" of the couple, who were leaving an event, lasted for over two hours and resulted in near collisions with other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD police officers.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Security escorts Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex through a group of photographers outside The Ziegfeld Theatre on May 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

The spokesperson added that the “near catastrophic car chase” came “at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi.”

Julian Phillips, the then-NYPD deputy commissioner of public information, said at the time that officers “assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

“There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging,” Phillips said in a statement. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard.”

In the NYPD's letter, police said the paparazzi showed a "reckless disregard of vehicle and traffic laws and persistently dangerous and unacceptable behavior."

The NYPD and Manhattan District Attorney's Office determined there was not enough evidence to arrest anyone involved, but the incident would lead to a change in security for the royals in the future.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - MAY 16: Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Duke of Sussex Prince Harry attend the ceremony, which benefits the Ms. Foundation for Women and feminist movements, in New York, United States on May 16, 2023. Meghan Markle who wears a gold dress for Women of Vision Gala receives 2023 Women of Vision award from Gloria Steinem at Ziegfeld Ballroom on Tuesday night in New York City. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The NYPD said it will be "enhancing the security resources afforded to the Duke and Duchess on future visits to the city," according to the letter, which said the NYPD will add extra resource for the couple's protection.