Single Ticket in California Wins Record $2.04 Billion Powerball Jackpot

So much for Round 42.

A single ticket-holder in California won the largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history, officials said Tuesday -- a $2.04 billion prize (estimated cash value of $997.6 million) despite a technicality-related drawing delay. The winning ticket was the only one to match all five white balls as well as the Powerball.

Don't toss your tickets just yet -- there are $1 and $2 million prizes to be had, and plenty of lesser yet still highly desirable prizes. Here are the winning numbers from the latest draw.

The Powerball jackpot, already historic for its last two drawings, climbs further into the upper echelon of lotto -- well, everything -- is now back to a seemingly paltry $20 million for Wednesday's drawing.

Only two other lotto jackpots have topped the $1.5 billion mark -- a $1.537 billion Mega Millions with a lone winner from South Carolina in 2018 and a three-way Powerball $1.586 billion jackpot split between ticket-holders in California, Florida and Tennessee. Monday marks the 41st run in this Powerball series. It's been that long since someone hit it.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

Before Monday, the jackpot was last won on Aug. 3, when a ticket in Pennsylvania earned $206.9 million. Since then, the game has had dozens of drawings without a grand prize winner. Monday's drawing was the 41st draw in this run.