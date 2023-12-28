Powerball 3rd-place prize tickets sold in NY, CT

The Powerball jackpot reached a whopping $760 million, and will likely keep climbing, after no one matched all the numbers for Wednesday's drawing. But two lucky people in two lucky boroughs got a lot richer - and they're not alone.

One third-place prize-winning ticket, worth $50,000, was sold at Cruger Deli and Candy on Allerton Avenue in the Bronx, according to New York Lottery. The other $50,000 ticket was sold at La Melliza Minimi Market on 120th Avenue in Saint Albans, Queens.

There was also a winner in Connecticut. That ticket-holder turned a third-place prize into $150,000 by nailing the Powerball, four numbers and having selected a Power Play. The New Jersey Lottery website reported zilch, while someone in California hit $1 million and someone in Texas hit $2 million.

In total, more than 233,000 tickets worth something were sold across the tri-state area for Wednesday night's drawing, so check your tickets!

The winning numbers were: 4, 11, 38, 51, 68, Powerball 5 and Power Play 3x.

With no lucky player snagging the top jackpot, the estimated pool has increased to $760 million, the sixth-largest Powerball prize ever, for the last drawing of the year, on Saturday, Nov. 30.

This is the fourth Powerball jackpot to exceed half a billion dollars this calendar year. The Powerball jackpot was previously won on Oct. 11 when a ticket in California won a $1.765 billion grand prize. That winner has yet to come forward.

Since then, there have been 33 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. The winless streak is due to the abysmal odds of winning: one in 292 million.

The largest jackpot was a $2.04 billion Powerball prize hit by a player in California in November 2022.