Powerball 2nd prize ticket sold in Queens, but $1.5 billion jackpot is still up for grabs

The Powerball jackpot reached a whopping $1.5 billion, and will likely keep climbing, after no one matched all the numbers for Wednesday's drawing. But one lucky person in Queens woke up a lot richer.

One second-prize-winning ticket was sold at 41-17 Kissena Boulevard in Flushing, according to New York Lottery. The ticket is worth $1,000,000.

The winning numbers were: 63, 9, 35, 64, 54, Powerball 1 and Power Play 2x.

Queens has been a lucky borough for the lottery's second place prize. Last month, a $1,000,000 ticket was sold in Jackson Heights.

With no lucky player snagging the top jackpot, the estimated winning has increased to $1.5 billion for Saturday, Oct. 7, drawing. Lottery players are hoping to end an 11-week stretch without a big winner. No matter how large the prize grows the odds stay the same — and they’re terrible.

It’s those odds of 1 in 292.2 million that make the jackpot so hard to win and that result in such giant prizes for the lucky player or players who manage to pick the game’s six winning numbers.

The largest jackpot was a $2.04 billion Powerball prize hit by a player in California in November 2022.