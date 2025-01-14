NY man gets 20 years to life for the kidnapping, attempted robbery of pregnant woman

A New York man received his sentence in connection to the kidnapping and attempted robbery of a pregnant woman and the children under her care in 2023, the Dutchess County District Attorney's Office said.

Fifty-year-old Derrick Woodhouse, of Poughkeepsie, was sentenced last week to 20 years to life after being convicted of kidnapping in the second degree and attempted robbery in the third degree, the district attorney's office said.

The conviction stems from events that took place on Feb. 6, 2023, shortly before 6:30 p.m. It was on that day that Woodhouse abducted a pregnant woman's vehicle while two children were seated in the backseat and held a knife to her stomach, the district attorney's office said.

Woodhouse threatened to hurt the children while ordering the woman to drive to an ATM and get money. When the woman dropped the wallet and money, Woodhouse left the vehicle.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

“This sentencing reflects the gravity of the defendant’s actions," District Attorney Anthony Parisi said in part. "The kidnapping and robbery of a vulnerable, pregnant woman and her children is an egregious crime. This 20-year-to-life sentence ensures that the defendant will be held accountable for his actions and that justice is served for the victim, her family, and the community."