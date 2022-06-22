sex crimes

29-Year-Old Woman Ambushed in NYC Sex Attack

The suspect ran off with a ring he stole from the woman in the sex attack

NYPD

Cops are looking for a man they say ambushed a 29-year-old woman as she walked in Queens over the weekend, choking her and throwing her to the ground before dragging her into a small park and sexually abusing her, authorities say.

The woman was walking near 118th Street and North Conduit Avenue in Ozone Park around 6 a.m. Saturday when cops say the stranger grabbed her from behind. He hauled her into a small park area at the location after choking her, then proceeded to sexually abuse her, the NYPD said. Afterward, he stole a ring and ran off.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

