Police Searching for Missing Long Island Mother, As Gabby Petito's Father Asks for Help

There is an urgent search on Long Island for missing mother of four who has not been seen in more than two weeks — and now a father whose daughter's disappearance captured headlines earlier this year is asking people to help.

Melissa Molinari was last spotted leaving her home on Lolly Lane in Centereach on Nov. 21. On Wednesday, Suffolk County detectives returned to the area to continue their search, but not at the home. Instead, investigators were combing over a water basin across the street from the house, looking for any clues that could help them locate the 38-year-old Molinari.

A friend reported her missing on Dec. 2. Police won't yet say if the disappearance is suspicious, only sharing that Molinari's family is cooperating, including her husband.

The father of Gabby Petito is now getting involved as well, vowing to help other families find their missing loved ones. He tweeted Molinari's info, pleading with his followers to help find her as they look for any and all clues that will lead police to Molinari.

#twitter, you are all amazing. Thank you for all you do to help. Please help find #MelissaMolinari. Last seen 11/21/2021 at 45 Lilly Ln Centereach, NY. Please help bring her home safe. #MissingPerson #TogetherWeCan #gabbypetito #everybithelps pic.twitter.com/pBuL7KjsMS — joseph petito (@josephpetito) December 5, 2021

Anyone with information regarding the disappearance or knows anything that could find Molinari is urged to contact Suffolk County police.