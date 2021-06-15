Police Search for Missing Man At NJ Pond

Rescue crews on Monday were frantically searching for a man who went missing at a New Jersey pond, officials said.

Witnesses said the man went missing from the water at Dators Pond in Mahwah around 7 p.m., with the fire department dispatched shortly after, said Mahwah Mayor James Wysocki. He said he wasn't sure if the missing man was a swimmer or had been at the pond for another reason.

A witness who was fishing around the time the man disappeared told NBC New York that he saw a group of about five young men on paddle boards in the water. One of the men lost his balance and fell into the water, according to the witness, and the others were not able to help him as they did not appear able to swim.

The fisherman called 911 after, but said he never saw the man come up from the water.

While Wysocki said that no one had trouble swimming in the pond, he added that there are signs at the gate that state no swimming and no ATVs. The pond is located in a very rural area, Wysocki said, and it was originally a quarry.

The mayor said that crews were attempting to continue their search for the man in the dark, as his family anxiously awaited news for hours.

The search for the missing man is ongoing, Mahwah Police said.

Last week, two people were pulled from a lake near Darlington, one of whom did not survive.