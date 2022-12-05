NYPD

Police Search For Man in Attempted Rape

Police are searching for a man involved in attempted rape on November 28th in Brooklyn.

Police say a 19-year-old woman was walking home from school on Lafayette Avenue around 2 a.m. when the man approached her and tried to force her onto the ground to attempt to rape her.

He then ran away. The woman refused medical attention

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

This article tagged under:

NYPDBrooklynrapeattempted rape
