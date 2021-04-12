New York City

Police Say NYC Man, 50, Arrested in Brother's Fatal Stabbing

Handcuffs
Getty Images

A 50-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his brother to death in their Lower East Side apartment, police said.

Wilson Au, 61, was found with a stab wound to the stomach inside his apartment in the Alfred E. Smith Houses shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim's brother, Triquang Au, 50, was arrested on charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon. It wasn't clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

This article tagged under:

New York CityCrime and Courts
