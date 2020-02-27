Dramatic Rescue: Police Pull Woman From Burning Car in Bridgeport

One person was pulled from a burning car in Bridgeport early Tuesday morning.

Officials said they received the first report at 4:15 a.m. that a motor vehicle hit a tree and people might be trapped.

After crews were dispatched, another call came in reporting that people were inside the vehicle, which might be on fire and had smoke coming from it.

Police officers, firefighters and paramedics were called and police pulled the woman from the vehicle as firefighters and medics arrived, according to Bridgeport’s office of emergency Management & Communications. Firefighters extinguished the fire.

The woman, who was not identified, is expected to be OK, police said.