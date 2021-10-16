NYPD

Police Investigating Body Found Wrapped in Black Bag in Brooklyn

A body found wrapped in a black bag and discovered in a Brooklyn neighborhood is under investigation by the NYPD.

The police in the borough want to find out how the body, not yet identified, ended up near Van Sinderen Avenue and Herkimer Street.

Officials say someone walking after 12 p.m. Saturday discovered the body in the Cypress Hills neighborhood.

The person came upon the "person-shaped black bag" on a sidewalk in an area with lots of garage.

Details are limited as the department continues its investigation.

