Police fatally shoot man pointing fake gun in Queens home: NYPD

Police responding to a 911 call at a NYCHA building in Queens on Monday fatally shot a man holding an "imitation" gun, top brass said.

Two uniformed cops were dispatched to the Ocean Bay Apartments around 10:30 a.m. for reports of shots fired, NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey said during a press conference hours later. The officers reached a fourth floor apartment and made contact with a man who let them inside, Maddrey explained.

The officers then knocked on a back bedroom where they attempted to make contact with a man inside, according to Maddrey. After a brief conversation through the closed door, the man eventually opened it to the officers.

“Our members go to step in through the door and then the male points a firearm at them. Our officers gave commands to drop the weapon and then our officer discharges his firearm," Maddrey said.

Pictured is the firearm recovered on scene at today’s officer involved shooting. https://t.co/SJMgFOeWuP pic.twitter.com/0zOcTxIF59 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 12, 2024

The gun recovered from the man was an "imitation" weapon, the chief said, and an initial investigation suggests reports of shots being fired during a family fight turned out to be false.

Police said the man did not have a prior history of problems with police. He died at the hospital after police performed tried to render aid, Maddrey added.