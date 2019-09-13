NYPD Car Hit by Brick 'Airmail' While Cops Respond to Call: Police - NBC New York
NYPD Car Hit by Brick 'Airmail' While Cops Respond to Call: Police

Published 47 minutes ago

    NYC PBA

    Cops responding to a call at a NYCHA housing building in Queens returned to their cruiser to find they had "airmail."

    The NYPD said its officers were responding to a call for help at 7115 Beach Channel, Queens, at 7 a.m. Friday when the incident happened. 

    They returned to their car to find their windshield had been smashed in by a brick.

    The NYC PBA tweeted images of the damage, with the caption, "The pictures speak for themselves. Cops were responding to a call inside a NYCHA building in the @NYPD100Pct, came out to find this airmail."

    No one was inside the car at the time and no one was injured. 

      

