East Harlem

Police: 7-Year-Old Boy Fatally Crushed by Dresser in Harlem

the back doors of an ambulance with the word ambulance emblazoned across the double doors
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A 7-year-old boy was killed when a dresser fell on him in his East Harlem apartment, police said.

Police, firefighters and emergency medical workers responded to a 911 call at 7:30 p.m. Monday and found the boy trapped between a dresser and the bedroom door, a police spokesperson said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Rescuers freed the child and took him to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Local

Perth Amboy 6 hours ago

Videos of NJ Police Taking Bike and Cuffing Black Teen Sparks Questions, Anger

Anti-Asian Racism 6 hours ago

Police Union Files Lawsuit Against Man Who Went on Racist Tirade Toward NYPD Detective

Police said the boy was in the bedroom when the dresser fell on him and blocked the door, so firefighters had to remove the door to get access to him.

No criminality is suspected, police said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

East Harlem
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us