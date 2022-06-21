Pick-Your-Own Fruits and More at These NY, NJ, CT Farms This Summer

This summer might be the perfect time to visit a farm or pick-your-own field with your family and friends.

Farms around the region will grow a variety of fruits and vegetables for the season, and different fruits are available for the summer months.

Whether you live in New York, New Jersey or Connecticut, there are PYO farms all over. Some U-Pick farms only accept cash, so it may be best to check the farm’s website or call to confirm payment options.

Here are some pick-your-own farms in the tri-state area:

New York

Patty’s Berries & Bunches

Pick your own: Strawberries & Sugar Snap Peas

Blueberry, Raspberry & Blackberry picking starts in July/August

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lewin Farms

Pick your own: Strawberries, Raspberries & Blueberries

Blackberry & Peach picking starts in July

Hours: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Rose Hill Farm

Pick your own: Strawberries & Cherries

Blueberry, Apricot & Plum picking starts in July

Hours: Friday-Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Greig Farm

Pick your own: Strawberries & Peas

Blueberry & Blackberry picking starts in July/August

Hours: Thursday-Monday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

New Jersey

Happy Day Farm

Pick your own: Raspberries & Blueberries

Sunflower picking starts in July

Hours: Wednesday-Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Stonyfield Orchard

Pick your own: Strawberries & Sour Cherries

Peach & Plum picking starts in July/August

Hours: Saturday & Sunday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Hallock’s U-Pick Farm

Pick your own: Greens, Beets & Sweet Peas

Tomato, Peppers & Lima Bean picking starts in July/August

Hours: Weekdays 7 a.m. to 7 p.m; Weekends 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lee Turkey Farm

Pick your own: Cherries, Lettuce, Spinach & Peas

Broccoli & Sweet Corn picking starts soon

Hours: Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Connecticut

March Farm

Pick your own: Cherries

Blueberry & Peach picking starts in July

Hours: Everyday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lyman Orchards

Pick your own: Strawberries & Raspberries

Blueberry, Jostaberry & Peach picking starts in July

Hours: Monday-Sunday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Holmberg Orchards

Pick your own: Raspberries

Blueberry, Blackberry & Peach picking starts in July/August

Hours: Tuesday-Sunday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. *summer hours*

Silverman’s Farm

Pick your own: Raspberries & Blueberries in July

Apple picking starts in August

Hours: Everyday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fruit picking is also subject to crop availability. Farms recommend calling ahead of time before the day of your visit to see what’s available.

Besides fruit picking, most farms have space available for picnicking, farmers markets, pop-up events and music.

Visit the calendar or events page on their website to find upcoming events.