Pick-Your-Own Fruits and More at These NY, NJ, CT Farms This Summer

This summer might be the perfect time to visit a farm or pick-your-own field with your family and friends.
Farms around the region will grow a variety of fruits and vegetables for the season, and different fruits are available for the summer months.
Whether you live in New York, New Jersey or Connecticut, there are PYO farms all over. Some U-Pick farms only accept cash, so it may be best to check the farm’s website or call to confirm payment options.
Here are some pick-your-own farms in the tri-state area:
New York
Patty’s Berries & Bunches
Pick your own: Strawberries & Sugar Snap Peas
Blueberry, Raspberry & Blackberry picking starts in July/August
Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Lewin Farms
Pick your own: Strawberries, Raspberries & Blueberries
Blackberry & Peach picking starts in July
Hours: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
News
Rose Hill Farm
Pick your own: Strawberries & Cherries
Blueberry, Apricot & Plum picking starts in July
Hours: Friday-Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Greig Farm
Pick your own: Strawberries & Peas
Blueberry & Blackberry picking starts in July/August
Hours: Thursday-Monday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
New Jersey
Happy Day Farm
Pick your own: Raspberries & Blueberries
Sunflower picking starts in July
Hours: Wednesday-Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Stonyfield Orchard
Pick your own: Strawberries & Sour Cherries
Peach & Plum picking starts in July/August
Hours: Saturday & Sunday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Hallock’s U-Pick Farm
Pick your own: Greens, Beets & Sweet Peas
Tomato, Peppers & Lima Bean picking starts in July/August
Hours: Weekdays 7 a.m. to 7 p.m; Weekends 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Lee Turkey Farm
Pick your own: Cherries, Lettuce, Spinach & Peas
Broccoli & Sweet Corn picking starts soon
Hours: Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Connecticut
March Farm
Pick your own: Cherries
Blueberry & Peach picking starts in July
Hours: Everyday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Lyman Orchards
Pick your own: Strawberries & Raspberries
Blueberry, Jostaberry & Peach picking starts in July
Hours: Monday-Sunday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Holmberg Orchards
Pick your own: Raspberries
Blueberry, Blackberry & Peach picking starts in July/August
Hours: Tuesday-Sunday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. *summer hours*
Silverman’s Farm
Pick your own: Raspberries & Blueberries in July
Apple picking starts in August
Hours: Everyday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Fruit picking is also subject to crop availability. Farms recommend calling ahead of time before the day of your visit to see what’s available.
Besides fruit picking, most farms have space available for picnicking, farmers markets, pop-up events and music.
Visit the calendar or events page on their website to find upcoming events.