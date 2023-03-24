New Jersey

NJ Woman Made $10 Million Charging Insurance for Bogus Meds, Feds Say

The indictment charges the 33-year-old Morris County woman for allegedly running the scheme out of "specialty pharmacies" in New Jersey, New York, Florida and Texas

By NBC New York Staff

One woman is going down for a multi-million dollar insurance scam after running up bogus claims on medications her pharmacies never shipped to customers, federal officials in New Jersey said.

Authorities arrested Aysha Khan on charges relating to a years-long fraud scheme to the tune of nearly $10 million, U.S. Attorney Phillip Sellinger announced. The 33-year-old was arrested and scheduled to appear before a judge in Newark federal court on Friday.

The Kinnelon, New Jersey, woman allegedly runs four "specialty pharmacies" in New York, New Jersey, Texas and Florida, that provide medications used to treat conditions including Hepatitis C, Crohn’s disease, and rheumatoid arthritis.

Federal investigators allege Khan billed health insurance providers between 2015 and 2022 for medications her pharmacies never dispensed. Frequently, the pharmacies would reportedly charge providers for refill prescriptions the staff never intended to distribute.

Two of Khan's alleged operations were conducted at Metro Pharmacy in Queens and Golden Pharmacy in Garfield, New Jersey.

In some cases, the feds alleged, staff became aware of insurance billing issues and tried to correct the orders, but Khan and a number of unnamed co-conspirators intervened to keep the scheme running.

An indictment against Khan charges the 33-year-old with one count to commit healthcare fraud and four healthcare fraud counts, each carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Contact information for Khan's legal representation was not immediately known.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyNew YorkFraud
