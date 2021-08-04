Pentagon Officer Killed in the Line of Duty Was Decorated Army Veteran, NYC Native

What to Know The officer who was killed in the line of duty Tuesday near the Pentagon was identified as a decorated Army veteran who hailed from New York City.

The Pentagon Force Protection Agency said Officer George Gonzalez was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for his service in Iraq. He was described as "a die-hard Yankees fan" from Brooklyn, New York, graduated Canarsie High School, and joined the Pentagon police force in 2018.

Gonzalez died after being stabbed during a burst of violence at a transit center outside the Pentagon. A suspect was shot by law enforcement and died at the scene, the Associated Press reported.

In a series of tweets, the agency said: "As a Pentagon Police officer, he took our mission of “protecting those who protect our nation” to heart. He was promoted twice and attained the rank of Senior Officer in 2020. A gregarious officer, he was well-liked and respected by his fellow officers."

The agency further tweeted: "As a military and police veteran, Officer Gonzalez had served previously with the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the Transportation Security Administration, and United States Army. He was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for his service in Iraq.

"Officer Gonzalez embodied our values of integrity and service to others. As we mourn the loss of Officer Gonzalez, our commitment to serve and protect is stronger. Officer Gonzalez’s family is in our thoughts and prayers. May he rest in peace."

End of Watch Aug. 3, 2021.

Last night, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency observed End of Watch for Pentagon Police Officer George Gonzalez who was tragically killed yesterday during the incident at the Pentagon bus platform. 1/5 pic.twitter.com/lmTqIuqCir — Pentagon Force Protection Agency (Official) (@PFPAOfficial) August 4, 2021

The Pentagon, the headquarters of the U.S. military, was temporarily placed on lockdown after a man attacked the officer on a bus platform shortly after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. The ensuing violence, which included a volley of gunshots, resulted in “several casualties,” said Woodrow Kusse, the chief of the Pentagon Force Protection Agency, which is responsible for security at the facility.

The deaths of the officer and the suspect were first confirmed by officials who were not authorized to discuss the matter and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Officials said they believe two bystanders were injured.

Officers from multiple departments honored their fallen colleague later Tuesday by lining the streets outside George Washington University Hospital in D.C. A casket draped in an American flag could be seen.