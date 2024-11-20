PATH train suspended between Hoboken, Journal Square and 33rd Street over smoke

PATH train service on two major lines is suspended early Wednesday as authorities investigate a reported smoke condition.
Service between Hoboken and 33rd Street and Journal Square and 33rd Street was shut down as of 6 a.m. while the fire department checked out the smoke condition at Christopher Street.
The problem started about an hour earlier, but for a time was only affecting Hoboken to 33rd Street service.
Details on the nature of the smoke condition weren't immediately clear.
NJ Transit is cross-honoring PATH tickets at Hoboken, Newark, Secaucus and New York Penn Station.
Service between Newark and Hoboken and the World Trade Center is operating on schedule.
Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.
JSQ-33, HOB-33 suspended. NWK-WTC, HOB-WTC operating. Fire Dept investigating smoke condition at CHRS St. NJT rail cross honoring PATH at HOB, NWK, SEC, NYPS, HOB. NJT Bus #126. Next update w/in 15m.— PATH Train (@PATHTrain) November 20, 2024