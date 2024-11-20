Transit

PATH train suspended between Hoboken, Journal Square and 33rd Street over smoke

By NBC New York Staff

Getty Images

PATH train service on two major lines is suspended early Wednesday as authorities investigate a reported smoke condition.

Service between Hoboken and 33rd Street and Journal Square and 33rd Street was shut down as of 6 a.m. while the fire department checked out the smoke condition at Christopher Street.

The problem started about an hour earlier, but for a time was only affecting Hoboken to 33rd Street service.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Details on the nature of the smoke condition weren't immediately clear.

NJ Transit is cross-honoring PATH tickets at Hoboken, Newark, Secaucus and New York Penn Station.

Service between Newark and Hoboken and the World Trade Center is operating on schedule.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

TransitCommuter Alert
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us