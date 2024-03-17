2 young women stabbed, 1 fatally, in Brooklyn deli after refusing man's advances: witness

A young woman died and a second was hospitalized overnight after a stabbing inside a Brooklyn deli, according to police and witnesses.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. in Park Slope on the corner of Saint Marks Place and 4th Avenue.

A witness said it started when a man made a move on the two young women at the deli, and they rejected his advances. The witness said the man called them names, left and then came back.

"He walked down the block angry. And then two or three minutes later he comes up and starts banging and kicking on the glass door trying to get in," the witness explained.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The group inside had apparently locked the door for everyone's safety.

"He walked away again, so they unlocked the door so everybody could leave. The second they opened the door, he ran back into the door and started attacking them," the witness said.

Police said both victims are 19 years old. They did not release any details about a suspect, but said no arrests had been made.

The surviving victim had been stabbed in the arm and was expected to recover, according to police.