Parents of Teen in False Theft Accusation to File Racial Profiling Suit Against NYC Hotel

The family of a Black teenager wrongly accused of stealing a woman's cellphone at a New York City hotel is expected to file a lawsuit against the hotel on Wednesday.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump says 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. was racially profiled by Miya Ponsetto in the December 2020 incident and the Arlo Hotel failed to provide support to the teen and his father, jazz musician Keyon Harrold, who were actually guests of the SoHo hotel.

"The hotel manager empowered Ponsetto by asking the minor to give his cell phone up to prove that he was innocent of the false allegations," the news release of the imminent lawsuit read.

Ponsetto has been charged with attempted robbery, grand larceny, acting in a manner injurious to a child and two counts of attempted assault, according to city police. She had initially apologized for her actions, saying that it wasn't about race, but later said that it was possible that the teen could have taken her phone. The phone was later returned to Ponsetto by an Uber driver.

The teen's parents have called for a boycott over the hotel's handling of the situation. His mother, Kat Rodriguez, said that the horrible incident traumatized her son.

"I can't hug my son from the back without him cringing. He actually asked me not to affectionately touch his back or shoulders for a while. He doesn't want to visit hotels," she said, adding: "He asked us why. He started therapy. This has absolutely traumatized him."

In a statement provided to News 4 New York earlier this year, Arlo Hotels said: "We’re deeply disheartened about the recent incident of baseless accusation, prejudice and assault against an innocent guest of Arlo hotel. In investigating the incident further, we’ve learned that the manager on duty promptly called the police regarding the woman’s conduct and that hotel security intervened to prevent further violence; still, more could have been done to de-escalate the dispute."

The statement goes on to say: "No Arlo guest – or any person – should be subject to this kind of behavior. We want to apologize to Mr. Harrold and his son for this inexcusable experience, and have reached out to them directly to express our sincere regret and to offer help in dealing with this traumatic event. We are committed to making sure this never happens again at any of our hotels."