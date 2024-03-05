Staten Island

Package worth $1,500 stolen off Staten Island doorstep: Police

By NBC New York Staff

NYPD

A pricey parcel was swiped from out front of a Staten Island home, and now police are searching for the suspect believed to be responsible.

The theft occurred just before 1 p.m. on Feb. 12 at a home on Downes Avenue in the Annadale neighborhood, according to police. A man went right up to the house's front steps and took the package that was left there.

The delivered package was said to worth about $1,500, police said.

After picking up the box, the suspect then took off in a white Jeep Patriot.

No arrests have yet been made. Police said the man appeared to be around 25 to 35 years old, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, white jeans and beige sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips on the Crime Stoppers website.

