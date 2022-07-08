Outraged by Random Attack, 65-Year-Old Subway Rider Tries to Follow Pair: Cops

Police are looking for a man who allegedly attacked a 65-year-old subway rider at random in Manhattan this week, authorities say. The suspect was last seen walking with a woman pulling a roller suitcase, and cops say they want to talk to her, too.

According to officials, the 65-year-old victim had just gotten off a northbound 1 train at 72nd Street and Broadway around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday when cops say a stranger approached him from behind and punched him in the back. The 65-year-old whirled around to confront his attacker, who promptly punched him in the face, police said.

The suspect and the woman rolling the suitcase who was with him then got on a northbound 2 train. The victim followed them, in a separate train car, police said. All three got out at the West 110th Street and Central Park North station, where cops say the 65-year-old tried to follow the pair again. They were last seen on 110th street.

The victim had some bruising to his face but refused medical attention at the time he reported the incident, authorities said. Police released surveillance video of the duo (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.