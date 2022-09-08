Oranges Fly as Brazen Robber Tackles 42-Year-Old Into NYC Fruit Stand

Cops are looking for a brazen robber they say tackled a 42-year-old into a fruit stand in the Bronx, then punched him multiple times in the face before stealing his motorcycle key, helmet and sneakers and fleeing the scene, authorities say.

According to police, the victim was standing outside a Family Dollar store on Jerome Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. Aug. 29 when the stranger came and tackled him without warning.

The victim fell into the fruit stand, where he endured repeated blows to the face -- as oranges and other fruit went flying onto the sidewalk-- before the robber snatched his belongings and ran off, police said.

It wasn't clear in which direction the suspect fled. The victim was treated at the scene.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.