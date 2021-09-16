One Person Hurt in Shooting Outside High-End Chinese Restaurant in Manhattan: Cops

A shooting outside a popular restaurant in New York City's Upper East Side has left a man injured and sent diners running for their lives on Wednesday.

Police say the gunman appeared to have targeted two men dining outdoors at high-end Chinese restaurant Phillipe Chow on East 60th Street. Shots were fired around 10:30 p.m. and a bullet struck a 28-year-old man in the leg. He was transported to Cornell Hospital where he's expected to recover, police said.

One law enforcement source with knowledge of the investigation told NBC New York that the shooting seemed to be the result of a fight in front of the restaurant.

No arrests have been made but police said two men in their 20s fled the scene in a blue sedan heading eastbound.

A man in his 30s had his Rolex stolen as well, police said. It's unclear if the theft is connected to the shooting. No other information was immediately available.