One Dead in East Village Double Shooting: Police

A double shooting in Manhattan left one man dead and another with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to police.

The gunfire broke out around 7:30 p.m. Thursday inside an apartment on East 12th Street near Avenue C in Alphabet City, police said. Officers found two men who had been shot.

A 21-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, and was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after. He has not yet been identified. A 24-year-old man was shot in the thigh, and is expected to survive, according to police.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting, and it wasn't known if either victim was an intended target, police said. No arrests had been made.

An investigation is ongoing.