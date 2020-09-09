Donald Trump

Official Claims Pressure to Alter Homeland Security Intel

A copy of the whistle-blower complaint was released by Rep. Adam Schiff of the House Intelligence Committee

By Ben Fox

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 19: President Donald Trump, left, and Vice President Mike Pence listen as Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf  speaks during a teleconference with governors at the Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters on March 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. With Americans testing positive from coronavirus rising President Trump is asking Congress for $1 trillion aid package to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Evan Vucci-Pool/Getty Images

An official at the Department of Homeland Security says he was pressured by agency leaders to suppress details in his intelligence reports that President Donald Trump might find objectionable, including intelligence on Russian interference in the election and the threat posed by white supremacists.

Brian Murphy also says in a whistle-blower complaint filed with the agency's inspector general that he was demoted from his position for refusing to do so. The former FBI agent and Marine Corps veteran had served as principal deputy under secretary in the Office of Intelligence and Analysis.

A copy of the complaint was released Wednesday by Rep. Adam Schiff of the House Intelligence Committee. Schiff says he has asked Murphy to testify to Congress.

DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment by The Associated Press.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

