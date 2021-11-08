Officers Shoot Armed Man After Alleged Attack in Manhattan Park: NYPD

New York City police officers shot and injured an armed man inside a Manhattan park late Sunday, according to the police department.

The NYPD says someone had called 911 around 8:15 p.m. and reported that they were being followed by a man with a gun who had fired that gun near West 168 Street and Fort Washington Park. When officers arrived, they said they found the 23-year-old armed suspect and ordered him to drop the gun.

Officers then opened fire and shot the man who police say refused to give up the weapon. The man, who was shot in the torso, was transported to St. Luke's Hospital in stable condition, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

It's unclear why the man was allegedly following the victim and police did not provide other information of potential charges.