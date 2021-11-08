Fort Washington Park

Officers Shoot Armed Man After Alleged Attack in Manhattan Park: NYPD

NBC Universal, Inc.

New York City police officers shot and injured an armed man inside a Manhattan park late Sunday, according to the police department.

The NYPD says someone had called 911 around 8:15 p.m. and reported that they were being followed by a man with a gun who had fired that gun near West 168 Street and Fort Washington Park. When officers arrived, they said they found the 23-year-old armed suspect and ordered him to drop the gun.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Officers then opened fire and shot the man who police say refused to give up the weapon. The man, who was shot in the torso, was transported to St. Luke's Hospital in stable condition, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Local

New York City 19 hours ago

The ‘Succession' Condo Is on Sale for $23.3 Million — Look Inside

Mott Haven 1 hour ago

Thieves Ransack Evacuated Bronx Apartments Shortly After Deadly Fire: Families

It's unclear why the man was allegedly following the victim and police did not provide other information of potential charges.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Fort Washington ParkNYPDPolice shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us