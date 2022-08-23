Off-Duty NYPD Officer Robbed in Skull-Cracking Attack on Bronx Street: Police

An off-duty NYPD officer suffered a fractured skull during a violent attack and robbery in the Bronx, according to police.

The attack occurred just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, police told NBC New York, when the officer may have been out for a morning jog. He was discovered lying wounded in the street near the intersection of Olmstead and Turnbull avenues in the Unionport neighborhood.

The officer was not on duty at the time of the alleged attack, and police are looking into whether it might be part of an ongoing robbery pattern. He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center, where he was said to be in critical condition with a fractured skull, police said.

There are no known suspects at this time, and a large ongoing investigation is underway.