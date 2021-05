An off-duty NYPD officer is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the Long Island Expressway Monday night.

Suffolk County Police confirmed they were investigating an accident west of Exit 53 in Brentwood. The crash in the eastbound lanes happened just before 11 p.m. Monday.

The NYPD confirmed the victim was an off-duty cop, though further details were not immediately available.