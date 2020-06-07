Midtown

NYPD Union Sues Bronx Man Accused of Assaulting Cop During Attempted Looting

The suit says Detective Joseph Nicolosi suffered contusions, abrasions, and a sprained knee

By Tom Winter and Jonathan Dienst

AP Photo

A Statue of Liberty painting is seen through a smashed Dolce and Gabbana store window, Monday, June 1, 2020, in the SoHo neighbourhood of New York. Protesters broke into the store Sunday night in reaction to George Floyd’s death while in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

The police union that represents New York City police detectives is suing a Bronx man they accuse of assaulting an officer amid Monday night protests.

The Detectives' Endowment Association filed a lawsuit on Friday alleging Jose Rivera assaulted NYPD Detective Joseph Nicolosi on June 1. The suit says Nicolosi was attempting to arrest Rivera for the attempting looting of a CVS store on Fifth Avenue.

Rivera struggled and resisted arrest, the suit alleges, and that's when Nicolosi was injured. He reportedly suffered contusions, abrasions, and a sprained knee.

"Nicolosi was further traumatized by the incident and continues to suffer pain, soreness, discomfort, sleeplessness and agitation," the suit reads.

"Filing civil actions against the violent individuals who hurt our Detectives will send a message to every criminal that the often weak punishments they see are not the only consequence they can face," said Detectives' Endowment Association President Paul DiGiacomo.

Attorney information for Rivera was not immediately known.

