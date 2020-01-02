NYPD Searching for Missing NYC Children Who Ran Away En Route to School: Police

Police are looking for two children who they believe took off from a car as they were on their way to school the day after New Year’s.

The pair, 12-year-old Treston Dixon and 9-year-old Lazir Dixon, were in a car headed to school in Brooklyn around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, police said. As the car came to a stop at the intersection of Schenectady Avenue and Prospect Place in Crown Heights, the two jumped out and ran away.

Both children live in Kips Bay. Treston was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, and Lazir was in a hooded sweatshirt and navy blue pants.

Anyone with info regarding the whereabouts the missing kids is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or cat the Crime Stoppers website.