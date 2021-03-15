New York City

NYPD Searches for Man Who Allegedly Punched Victim in Anti-Asian Attack

A man allegedly punched another man in the face last month in what New York City police say was another anti-Asian attack.

The NYPD says the suspect pushed the victim in front of Fred Samuel Park in Harlem on Feb. 15. When the 27-year-old man asked the suspect why he pushed him, the suspect made anti-Asian statements and punched the victim, according to police.

The suspect then left the scene and the victim suffered pain and swelling to his face.

No one has been arrested, police said. The incident is the latest in a string of attacks against people of Asian descent in the city and around the country since the pandemic began last year.

Anyone with information about last month's incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

