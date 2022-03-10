NYPD Officer Struck By Vehicle Fleeing Traffic Stop in Queens: Police

An NYPD officer was hospitalized after getting struck by an allegedly stolen vehicle fleeing a traffic stop in Queens, according to police.

Two uniformed officers in an unmarked police vehicle saw a vehicle that was reported stolen and pulled it over just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Tuskegee Airmen Way and Sutphin Boulevard in Jamaica, police said.

When the officers were walking up to the Subaru SUV, the vehicle struck one of the cops, police said. The vehicle then fled, as the injured officer's partner opened fire on the vehicle.

Police said that preliminarily it appears that only one round was fired by the other officer, which struck the vehicle but nothing else. It is believed that there was at least one man inside the car, but it was unclear if there were others inside as well, according to police.

The officer who was struck suffered a leg injury and was brought to Jamaica Hospital. The officer's condition was not immediately available.

The SUV got away and has not yet been found, and no arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing.