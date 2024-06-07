NYPD officer arrested in NJ road rage shooting

A 27-year-old NYPD officer from Yonkers has been arrested and is being extradited to New Jersey to face charges including attempted murder in a road rage shooting, authorities say.

Hieu Tran waived extradition at Friday's hearing after meeting with his lawyer. His attorney couldn't immediately be reached for comment. A law enforcement source said he worked in social media for the NYPD.

According to investigators, Tran allegedly used his department-issued weapon to shoot a 30-year-old Voorhees Township man after a multi-vehicle crash near Route 73 and Cooper Road late on Friday, May 17.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he remains in treatment. There was no immediate update on his condition Friday.

Authorities claim surveillance video, cellphone records and ballistics evidence identify Tran as the shooter. The ballistics allegedly matched his service weapon. The officer, who has been suspended without pay, was arrested on Thursday. He is expected to be extradited later Friday.

In addition to attempted murder, charges include aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose.