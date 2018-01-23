A New York City police officer has been taken to hospital after being hit with a brick, police say.

The officer was taken to Wyckoff Hospital after the brick struck him around Maspeth Avenue and 59th Street in Queens just after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

He suffered from a laceration to his head and needed stitches, police said.

The NYPD's official Twitter account said two people had been arrested after the injury. It said the officer had been responding to a call at a construction site when he was hit with the brick.

This story will be updated as we get further information.