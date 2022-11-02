NYPD

NYPD Officer Drowns While on Vacation in His Native Guyana: Officials

By The Associated Press

A Guyana-born New York City police officer vacationing in his homeland drowned in fast-flowing waters in a jungle and mountain region near the border with Brazil, authorities said Wednesday.

Police said Gladstone Hayne, 43, and the mother of his children were swimming at the Orinduik Falls in the heavily forested Potaro Region when he was swept away Sunday.

Police spokesman Mark Ramotar said Hayne's body was recovered by a search party Wednesday morning but he could give no more details.

Hayne was a 17-year veteran of the New York City police force and the son of a former Guyana police officer, officials said.

