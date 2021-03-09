NYC's Xavier HS Names 1st Female Headmaster in Its 174-Year History

Xavier High School, a New York City institution since the middle of the 19th Century, is shaking things up with the appointment of its first-ever female headmaster.

Kim Smith, currently a vice principal at Boston College High School, will take over the Manhattan Catholic boys' school on July 1. Her hiring was the result of a nationwide search, the school said.

Smith spent 20 years at BC High, working her way up from English teacher and diving coach to her current role.

Xavier, on 16th Street in Chelsea, educates just over 1,000 boys in grades 9 to 12. Smith replaces Michael LiVigni, who was headmaster the last 15 years.